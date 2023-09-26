Row doesn’t impact military ties, says top Canadian Army officer in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The diplomatic row between India and Canada will not impact the bilateral military relationship and the two sides will have to deal with it at the political level, said Canadian Army deputy commander Major General Peter Scott. Canadian Army deputy commander Major General Peter Scott during his visit to Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg in New Delhi, India September 26 (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

He is in Delhi to attend the two-day Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), which began on Tuesday.

“We are grateful to be here as part of IPACC. I am aware of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement and the request to India to cooperate in the investigation. This is an issue between both our countries at the political level and it does not affect us at the army level,” he said.

India on September 19 dismissed as “absurd and motivated” Trudeau’s claim of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Both sides carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.

