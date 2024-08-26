Row erupts after photos of actor Darshan with cigarette and beverage in jail garden go viral

The authorities of Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have launched an investigation after a picture of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on murder charges of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, went viral showing him purportedly relaxing with beverages and a cigarette in the garden area of the jail, an official familiar with the matter said. In the photo, Darshan can be seen with other inmates, including his manager Nagaraj and criminal Wilson Garden Naga. (HT)

In the two photos leaked on social media, Darshan could purportedly be seen relaxing in the garden area of the jail, holding a mug with some beverages and a cigarette. He is seen in the company of other inmates, including his manager Nagaraj and a known criminal Wilson Garden Naga.

HT is yet to verify the authenticity of the photos.

Responding to the controversy, Karnataka director general of prisons and correctional services Malini Krishnamoorthy said: “Additional IG Anand Reddy and DIG (Prisons) M Somashekar are personally investigating the matter. They will verify the authenticity of the photos and submit a report.”

According to an official, the photos were allegedly taken by a fellow inmate who intended to share them with his wife, who then posted the pictures on social media.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over the treatment of high-profile prisoners in Karnataka’s prisons.

Darshan Thoogudeepawas arrested on June 11 for his alleged role in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, a close associate of Darshan. The police are investigating whether these messages were a possible motive for the crime.

After the photos of the actor in jail went viral, Shiva Gowda, the father of the deceased, said: “We trusted the police and the justice system, but this news is shocking. He also asked the state government to take action against the actor and called for a CBI investigation. “He (Darshan) shows no remorse for his actions,” he said.

This is not the first time the Parappana Agrahara central prison has been at the centre of a VIP treatment case. In 2017, VK Sasikala, a prominent AIADMK leader, was also reported to have received special privileges, leading to the transfer of a senior IPS officer.

The latest controversy comes in the wake of a recent court ruling against Darshan’s request for special accommodations.

On Tuesday, prison authorities informed the Karnataka high court that the actor’s plea for home-cooked food, specific bedding, and cutlery had been denied.

The decision followed a directive from justice M Nagaprasanna, who ordered the prison department to consider Darshan’s requests and respond. However, the court rejected the actor’s plea, noting that the chief medical officer’s report did not support his claims.

The court is set to review the matter further on September 5.

As the Bengaluru police prepare to file a charge sheet against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and other associates, investigators have reportedly collected over 200 pieces of evidence related to the case.

A senior police officer confirmed that the fingerprints of more than ten accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, have been matched to objects at the crime scene.