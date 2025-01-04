Row erupts over ‘unauthorised’ installation of Ayyappa Swamy idol at Karnataka university campus

The installation of an unauthorised Ayyappa Swamy idol at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) campus in Dharwad has sparked tensions, drawing protests from Ayyappa Maladharis and Sri Rama Sena activists. The situation has escalated following attempts by university officials to remove the idol. The controversy began when idols of Ayyappa and Nagadev were placed in a mango orchard near the Dharwad-Belagavi road on January 1, reportedly without prior permission (HT photo)

The controversy began when idols of Ayyappa and Nagadev were placed in a mango orchard near the Dharwad-Belagavi road on January 1, reportedly without prior permission. The installation quickly attracted devotees, particularly Ayyappa Maladharis, who came to offer prayers.

After the installation, the university’s initial move to remove the idols was met with resistance from devotees and activists. Sri Rama Sena working president Gangadhar Kulkarni questioned the presence of “unauthorised mosques, dargahs, and tombs” on campus while opposing an Ayyappa idol. “If those structures are allowed, why not an Ayyappa idol too?” Kulkarni said on social media.

In support of the Maladharis, the Sri Rama Sena has demanded that the university either allocate the land for worship or provide an alternative site. “We are ready to serve Ayyappa Swamy and should be allowed to worship here,” a Sena representative asserted.

The idols’ presence has drawn a steady stream of visitors, with a banner reading “Om Sri Ayyappa Swamy Seva Samiti, Dharwad” erected along the main road to publicize the site. The growing public attention has added pressure on the university administration to address the situation.

University registrar Bheemappa Anjanappa told HT that the idols were installed without the institution’s consent. “Three days ago, a group of devotees installed the Ayyappa idol on the campus without informing or seeking permission from us. We have now barricaded the area, and no outsiders will be allowed to worship at the site. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

“For now, the university has decided to maintain the status quo, preventing any further public access to the site,” he added.