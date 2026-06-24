Row in Bengal over proposal to drop eggs from mid-day meal scheme: ‘Imposing vegetarianism'

A fresh row has erupted in West Bengal over a purported proposal to drop eggs from the mid-day meal scheme in the state. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked the BJP over these reports. The Rajya Sabha member criticised the reported proposal and also linked it to ongoing political clashes in the state involving eggs being thrown at TMC leaders.

TMC's Derek O’Brien attacks BJP over mid-day meal egg row, links issue to Bengal political tensions.(X/@derekobrienmp/Representative)

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In a post on X, O’Brien said this would hurt children’s nutrition and accused the party of pushing an ideological agenda.

“After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself,” he wrote. “New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this,” he added.

After the fish🐠eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking🥚🥚eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 24, 2026

TMC leaders attacked with eggs

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{{^usCountry}} West Bengal has seen repeated incidents of protest where eggs were thrown at TMC leaders during public appearances since post-poll tensions escalated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Bengal has seen repeated incidents of protest where eggs were thrown at TMC leaders during public appearances since post-poll tensions escalated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among them, Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted in Sonarpur on May 30 while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Protesters reportedly shouted “chor, chor” during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among them, Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted in Sonarpur on May 30 while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Protesters reportedly shouted “chor, chor” during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs outside former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on June 16. Police later registered a case and made arrests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs outside former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on June 16. Police later registered a case and made arrests. {{/usCountry}}

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Youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was also targeted with eggs while being taken to court after his arrest in a related case involving alleged attacks on BJP workers.

During the Assembly election campaign, leaders from both the TMC and the BJP were seen carrying or brandishing fish as part of their rallies and door-to-door campaigning.

This included local candidates like BJP’s Koustav Bagchi and Rakesh Singh, who held up fish during public interactions, as well as TMC leaders who also used fish-themed visuals in their campaigning. Mamata Banerjee also repeatedly warned that the BJP would restrict people’s access to fish, meat, and eggs if it came to power. She called it a threat to Bengal’s way of life.

What Kunal Ghosh said

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Kunal Ghosh, a victim of egg attacks, raised concerns over the proposed changes. He said the food item was an important part of children’s nutrition and were widely liked by students.

“Currently, eggs are provided in mid-day meal, but now there are indications from the government that eggs will no longer be included… eggs are one of the ingredients that children love. Not only are they good for their nutrition and health, but eggs are also very attractive to children," he told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | NCPI merger, NDA's number game; another egg attack: TMC troubles see no end | The latest

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If ISKCON takes over meal preparation, the menu could become strictly vegetarian, which would remove eggs entirely from school meals, he said. Ghosh asked the government to reconsider.

Bengal's LoP comments

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee has criticised the proposed removal of eggs from the mid-day meal scheme, saying it would hurt children’s nutrition and goes against the state’s food habits.

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Speaking on the issue, he said, "... When it comes to protein, removing egg from the meal is not right, as it is an important source of protein. In Bengal, people traditionally eat non-vegetarian food. If these are excluded, only vegetarian food will be served, which does not suit Bengal’s dietary traditions. We strongly oppose this move."

Mid-day meal debate

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The political debate rose after social media posts claimed that eggs could be replaced in mid-day meals with alternatives like paneer and soyabean. The discussion grew further after the West Bengal government decided to assign mid-day meal preparation in Kolkata Municipal Corporation schools to ISKCON.

ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharaman Das said instead of eggs, there would be "highly-nutritious" vegetarian items like soyabean, paneer and rajma.

“We are delighted! This is an auspicious step for children. We will serve high-quality, hygienic, sattvik meals with safety tags through our central kitchens,” he said.

Hare Krishna 🙏 — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) June 23, 2026

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He, though, denied reports about any finalised menu change. He said the circulating menu list was incorrect.

He clarified, "It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalized, and this list has not been issued by us. Once the menu is finalised, we will make an official announcement. Kindly refrain from sharing this incorrect information," he said in a post on X.

Government scheme

The mid-day meal programme in schools now run under the central government’s updated framework, the PM POSHAN Scheme. It replaced the earlier National Programme for mid-day meal in Schools. The scheme aims to improve nutrition levels among schoolchildren.

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