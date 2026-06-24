Row in Bengal over proposal to drop eggs from mid-day meal scheme: ‘Imposing vegetarianism'

“After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself,” he wrote. “New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this,” he added.

In a post on X, O’Brien said this would hurt children’s nutrition and accused the party of pushing an ideological agenda.

A fresh row has erupted in West Bengal over a purported proposal to drop eggs from the mid-day meal scheme in the state. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked the BJP over these reports. The Rajya Sabha member criticised the reported proposal and also linked it to ongoing political clashes in the state involving eggs being thrown at TMC leaders.

TMC leaders attacked with eggs West Bengal has seen repeated incidents of protest where eggs were thrown at TMC leaders during public appearances since post-poll tensions escalated.

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Among them, Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted in Sonarpur on May 30 while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Protesters reportedly shouted “chor, chor” during the incident.

Later, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs outside former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on June 16. Police later registered a case and made arrests.

Youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was also targeted with eggs while being taken to court after his arrest in a related case involving alleged attacks on BJP workers.

During the Assembly election campaign, leaders from both the TMC and the BJP were seen carrying or brandishing fish as part of their rallies and door-to-door campaigning.

This included local candidates like BJP’s Koustav Bagchi and Rakesh Singh, who held up fish during public interactions, as well as TMC leaders who also used fish-themed visuals in their campaigning. Mamata Banerjee also repeatedly warned that the BJP would restrict people’s access to fish, meat, and eggs if it came to power. She called it a threat to Bengal’s way of life.

What Kunal Ghosh said Kunal Ghosh, a victim of egg attacks, raised concerns over the proposed changes. He said the food item was an important part of children’s nutrition and were widely liked by students.

“Currently, eggs are provided in mid-day meal, but now there are indications from the government that eggs will no longer be included… eggs are one of the ingredients that children love. Not only are they good for their nutrition and health, but eggs are also very attractive to children," he told news agency ANI.

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