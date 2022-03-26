Row over girl ‘offering namaz’ in classroom of Madhya Pradesh university

A purported video of a Muslim girl wearing a hijab and offering namaz inside a classroom of a central university in Madhya Pradesh has triggered a controversy, prompting authorities to form a committee to probe the matter.

Authorities at Dr Harisingh Gour Central University of Sagar city on Saturday warned students against indulging in religious practices in the campus.

The uproar erupted after the Hindu Jagran Manch uploaded the video on social media and registered a complaint with the university administration on Friday. In the 19-second video, the Muslim girl is seen wearing a headscarf and offering namaz inside a classroom.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“We have filed a complaint with the vice chancellor and registrar. It is highly objectionable that a student is offering namaz in the classroom,” Hindu Jagran Manch president Umesh Saraf said.

The university said a three-member committee, comprising disciplinary committee members, hasbeen formed to probe the matter.

“An inquiry has been constituted to probe the matter. No religious activity will be allowed in the university,” vice chancellor Nileema Gupta said.

The video surfaced days after the Karnataka high court dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms and noted that it was not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the verdict.

Students studying in the university should not do any such activity other than studies due to which unnecessary communal tension erupts, the university said in a notice on Saturday.

“If a student wants to perform rituals related to his religion, then they should do it only at the place of residence and religion to maintain peace and harmony in the university,” it said.

Those flouting the guidelines will face disciplinary action, the administration said.

Despite repeated attempts, HT could not contact the student shown in the video.T

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), meanwhile, organised a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the university as a protest.

“We handed over a memorandum to the university administration and asked them not to allow any religious activities in the educational institute. Otherwise, we will start reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily in the class,” said Kapil Swami, VHP district president .