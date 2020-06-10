Row over Goa govt’s decision to go ahead with Parrikar memorial despite fund crunch

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:38 IST

The Goa government’s decision to go ahead with the work on the samadhi for former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, despite the state facing a severe fund crunch and needs money for tackling the Covid19 pandemic.

At the forefront of the campaign is the local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, which has questioned the government’s decision and approached the Goa governor demanding that the project be postponed.

AAP spokesperson Valmiki Naik questioned the government’s claim that there is no money to offer monetary relief to sections of society affected by the lockdown but continues spending on the large projects.

“Work appears to be going on in full swing on this memorial in Miramar. The amount of money you are blowing on this project can buy 50,000 more Covid-19 tests. What is more important for us Goans today?”

“Because of the state’s empty coffers, you have refused to give any financial help to suffering Goans. You are continuing to borrow money in our names for even the most basic expenses, and you haven’t prepared adequately to fight the Covid crisis, but you have crores to waste on such non-critical projects?” Naik asked.

The foundation stone for a ‘samadhi’ of former chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away in March 2019, was laid in December last year. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the project has been criticized for its cost, necessity and on account of environmental damage to the ecosystem at the Miramar beach in Panaji.

Naik also petitioned the governor against the proposal.

“It is very likely that there are many such projects which could be postponed or even scrapped, thereby saving the government hundreds of crores of rupees which it doesn’t even have the luxury of spending at the moment,” he said in his letter to the Governor.

A case filed against the construction of the samadhi is pending before the Bombay High Court at Goa.

The state cabinet in a decision taken on Wednesday has decided not to sanction any new projects involving capital expenditure until December 2020.