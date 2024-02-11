 RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway stn | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway stn

RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway stn

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The incident took place on Saturday morning when a team of the RPSF led by a sub-inspector was de-boarding the Sarnath Express train after escort duty

Raipur: A Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable was killed and a passenger injured after the former’s service weapon accidentally went off at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur railway station on Saturday, police said.

“When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest. A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen,” said SN Akhtar, deputy superintendent of police of Raipur railway station.

The duo were shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, said police.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, police said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.

