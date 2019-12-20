e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Rs 5.23 lakh crore base price approved for spectrum sale next year

Rs 5.23 lakh crore base price approved for spectrum sale next year

The Telecom ministry has reduced the requirement for upfront payment to 10 % from the existing norm of 25% for sub-gigahertz and the upfront payment for the gigahertz and above frequencies has been reduced to 20 % from 50 %.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The bidding process for the airwaves will start in January and the sale will take place in March next year.
The bidding process for the airwaves will start in January and the sale will take place in March next year.(REUTERS Photo)
         

The government has approved the plan to auction a total of 8300 Megahertz (MHz) of spectrum beginning January next year for 22 telecom circles across the country for a reserved price of Rs 5.23 lakh crore.

Bidding for the airwaves will start in January and the sale will take place in March. The Telecom ministry has reduced the requirement for upfront payment to 10 % from the existing norm of 25% for sub-gigahertz and the upfront payment for the gigahertz and above frequencies has been reduced to 20 % from 50 %. The rest of the amount can be paid in 16 installments over the next 20 years after a moratorium of two years.

India’s telecom industry is under stress and has requested the government for favourable policies to aid revival.

Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said the Digital Communication Commission (DCC) approved the spectrum sale in a meeting on Friday and also accepted the recommendations on its pricing by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The Digital Communication Commission is the highest policy making body of the Telecom ministry.

“The bids for spectrum auctioneer who will conduct the auction will be opened on January 13,” said Prakash.

Spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 3300-3600 MHz band will be auctioned. This also includes 6050 MHz for 5G services, which is expected to be rolled out in the next 5 years.

tags
top news
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
4 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
Exit polls predict hung assembly in Jharkhand; give Cong-JMM an edge
Exit polls predict hung assembly in Jharkhand; give Cong-JMM an edge
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark
‘What I meant was opinion poll’: Bengal CM backpedals on ‘referendum’ remark
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news