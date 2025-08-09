RS chair’s remark on ‘halt work’ rule leads to stir, adjournment

Rajya Sabha proceedings were stalled by disruptions on Friday as the opposition continued to push for discussion on several issues including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar under Rule 267 that calls for suspending business. Ironically, the chair’s comment that Rule 267 was being used as a tool to create disorder in the House led to an uproar from the Opposition and the House did not transact business. Opposition leaders on Friday protested and demanded an explanation on why their Rule 267 notices were not being admitted in the Rajya Sabha (Sansad Tv)

After deputy chairman Harivansh informed the members that 20 notices filed under Rule 267 to suspend business and take up pressing issues were rejected, Opposition leaders protested and demanded an explanation on why their notices were not being admitted.

The deputy chairman said since the notices were to discuss a slew of issues, it would not be possible to admit them. “It is interesting to note that members are often giving suspension notices to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Today’s notices contain five different issues on which suspension of business has been sought by members... It appears that notices under Rule 267 are being used as a tool to create disorder in the House,” he said, which led to an uproar.

Harivansh said that on July 21, six different issues were highlighted, while four different issues were submitted on each day from July 22-24.”Similarly, 7, 12 and 11 different subjects were mentioned in notices received on 5th, 6th and 7th August, respectively. Today, 267 notices contain five different issues on which suspension of listed business are sought by members,” he said.

He then cited a previous ruling by former Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who said: “Members belonging to the same party have given these notices on different issues... This suggests that there is no single view on the urgency of issues for me to take up suspension of rules”.

Opposition leaders protested the rejection of notices and John Brittas of the CPIM said the rule should be “scrapped”. TMC’s Derek O’Brien said, “Let me today, on behalf of all of us, --the LoP is not here -- make a commitment from here, that on Monday morning, we all will submit on the subject of SIR …You admit that you will take up the subject.”

The House was then adjourned till 12 noon. Disruptions continued when the House reassembled for the Question Hour, leading to another adjournment for the day.

The Chair also noted that 56 hours and 49 minutes of the House’s time have so far been lost.