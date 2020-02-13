RS official demoted for ‘offensive’ posts on PM, ministers

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:57 IST

NEW DELHI A deputy director of Parliament security branch has been demoted for posting “offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic” remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some union ministers and chief ministers. This is the first time a parliament official has faced action for social media activities, people familiar with the development claimed.

Urujul Hasan, who had been under suspension since June 2018, was demoted to “a lower grade of security officer for five years”, a notification issued on Wednesday said. The order, signed by Rajya Sabha director K Sudhakaran, also says that he would not be able to regain his current position after five years.

Parliament has a separate branch called the Parliament security service which is headed by an Indian Police Service officer. Officers are recruited in the service through exams and their sole responsibility lies with managing security of Parliament. Some of its officers are also deputed as Marshalls in both Houses of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu took the final call on Hasan’s demotion after an internal committee found him guilty of misconduct. According to some officials, he was found forwarding political messages. The secretariat cited a Madras high court judgment to point out that forwarding any social media post tantamounts to endorsing them.

The order, uploaded as an internal cirucular of Rajya Sabha, adds that Hasan also shared ”a number of posts indicating his active involvement/assistance/ indulgence in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature, failure to maintain political neutrality.”

The action has been taken under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules that bars officials from any conduct which is considered “unbecoming of a Government servant”. Another section of the rule that prohibits government servants from being associated with an organisation that takes part in politics or assisting any political movement or activity was also invoked against him.