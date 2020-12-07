e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Electoral bonds worth Rs6,210 crore sold since 2018, reveals RTI query

Electoral bonds worth Rs6,210 crore sold since 2018, reveals RTI query

The RTI, which was filed by activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd), shows that nearly 660,000 electoral bonds have been printed until March 19,2020. However, only 12,452 were sold until March

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The State Bank of India gave the information regarding electoral bonds in reply to an RTI query.
The State Bank of India gave the information regarding electoral bonds in reply to an RTI query.(File photo)
         

Electoral bonds worth Rs62,103,947,000, printed over 13 phases, have been sold until March this year since 2018, according to the State Bank of India in response to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The query, which was filed by activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.), shows that nearly 660,000 electoral bonds have been printed until March 19,2020. However, only 12,452 were sold until March.

Electoral Bonds are issued four times a year -- in January, April, July and October. This year, however, they were only issued in January and in October, just ahead of the Bihar elections. Until March this year, only 47 electoral bonds worth Rs1,000, 70 worth Rs10,000, 1,722 worth Rs100,000, 4,911 worth Rs1,000,000, and 5,702 worth Rs10,000,000 have been sold.

Nearly 92% of the printed Rs10,000,000 electoral bonds have been sold, whereas nearly 7% of those worth Rs1,000,000 have been sold. The remaining denominations have barely been sold, amounting to less than 1% of the total printed.

Of the bonds printed, 12 have been cancelled so far, one worth Rs1,000 and eleven worth Rs10,000,000. “The department of economic affairs hasn’t shared the reason for their cancellation,” Batra told Hindustan Times.

The printing of electoral bonds, since their inception in 2018, has cost over Rs18,599,000. These are printed at a price of Rs28 per bond, including GST. “The printing cost is borne by the government, that is, the tax payers,” said Batra. “The denominations sold also shows that only rich corporates are buying these bonds.”

Electoral bonds have been a contentious issue among Opposition and civil rights activists who allege that it makes the system opaque, with no means of tracing the contributor.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Agra Metro project will give a boost to local tourism, says PM Modi
Agra Metro project will give a boost to local tourism, says PM Modi
Electoral bonds worth Rs6,210 crore sold since 2018, reveals RTI query
Electoral bonds worth Rs6,210 crore sold since 2018, reveals RTI query
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In