RSS affiliated labour union slams Sitharaman’s reforms, claims govt is going in wrong direction

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:47 IST

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has criticized the announcements made by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, claiming that the government’s intention to privatise sectors such as coal, minerals, defence and atomic energy among others “shows a dearth of ideas on economic revival in times of crisis.”

The labour wing of the RSS said in a statement that the impact of every change first falls adversely on employees. “For employees, privatisation means massive job loss, below quality jobs will be generated, profitisation and exploitation will be the rule in the sector. Without any social dialogue, the government is bringing gross changes and is going in the wrong direction,” BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay said in a statement.

It has also cautioned that allowing private companies a role in India’s space programme and access to ISRO facilities to improve their capacities will have “serious consequences” for national security. “We depend on space for many security and surveillance measures which are dangerous to be privatized,” Upadhaya said.

While announcing the fourth tranche of measures to rev up the economy, Sitharaman said FDI cap through the automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%, subject to security clearances in the defence sector; and the government will allow private players in commercial mining of coal, privatisation of power discoms in the Union Territories. It is also granting private firms access to ISRO facilities for capacity building and future space exploration.

BMS is opposed to allowing FDI in sectors such as defence, food processing and pharma and said, “Government becoming shy of consultation and dialogue with trade unions, social representatives and stakeholders shows lack of confidence in their own ideas and is highly condemnable.”

“Raising the FDI limit for the defence to 49 to 74% in the name of reducing huge defence bill and corporatisation of ordinance factory board is objectionable. Putting 6 airports to auction for getting Rs 13,000 crore and privatization of discoms is detrimental to India in the long run,” Upadhyay said.