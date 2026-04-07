'Need gau bhakt society': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on how to stop cow slaughter

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday spoke about stopping cow slaughter in the country, asserting that it was necessary to make the society a ‘gau bhakt’ (one who holds cow in high esteem) in order to do so. Bhagwat said that the government must raise awareness on the issue before finding a “solution” on the matter. (PTI)

Bhagwat said that while those in power at present have the intention to end cow slaughter, they would need to raise awareness in society, following which he said an effective ban on cow slaughter would come on its own.

“Samaj ko gau bhakt banao, gau hatya apne aap ruk jayegi (make society devoted to cow, the cow slaughter will stop on its own),” Mohan Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering of seers and invitees at 452nd Jayanti Mahotsav of Sant Malookdass in Vrindavan.

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Bhagwat drew similarities in public sentiments regarding this topic and on the Ram Mandir. “Ram Mandir could not happen in first term of 2014-2019 but happened in second term. The Supreme Court used to say that they have many important matters to take up other than Ram Mandir issue but it happened when ‘jan-bhavna’ (wish of masses) became strong and Ram Mandir came up,” he said. Bhagwat said that the demand for ban on cow slaughter would get the same support “once it becomes wish of masses”

‘Awareness towards cow protection must be raised’: Bhagwat Bhagwat said that the government must raise awareness on the issue before finding a “solution” on the matter, adding that it would then be “followed by masses.”

“System cannot find the solution by itself. If there is a red light but not followed by masses then it is of no use but once masses agree to follow and stop and follow it, the red light will be effective,” the RSS chief said.

He further added, “Those who are in power at present wish to ban cow slaughter and I am aware personally about it. They will do so but before taking this brave step, they have to face tens of issues. Those in power should discuss and raise this issue of ban on cow slaughter amongst masses.”

Bhagwat said that awareness regarding cow protection must be raised, and highlighted that many support ‘gaushalas’.

“Although it is tough to keep cow in cities but many are supporting ‘gaushala’ (cow protection homes). Such awareness towards cow protection needs to be spread and rest will be done automatically once ‘jan-bhawna’ (wish of masses) is raised in society because decision makers (vyavstha) had to bow before ‘jan-bhawna’ (wish of masses)” said Bhagwat and citing the example of the construction of Ram Mandir.

He further said that the RSS had been making efforts for the ban on cow slaughter since 1952, adding that they had forwarded a letter signed by 2 crore Indians to the President of India.

“Sangh continues to be associated with the issue and making all effort for movement for mass awareness to provide status of ‘mother’ for the cow. As it is the age of science, we need to convince masses about the utility of desi cow in farm, milk production etc.” Bhagwat said.

" The day is not far when such respect for cow in whole of nation will be a reality. But for this…we need changes in society and to make society better we have traditions set by saints who needs to be respected so that they do not face tough time as faced during Mughal rule," Bhagwat said.

“If Bharat lives, world will live and if Bharat prospers, the world will prosper,” he added.