RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for muscular security and foreign policy

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, on Thursday said India needs to emerge as a “strong nation” with a muscular security and foreign policy that will deter other countries from meddling with it.

Delivering the annual Vijaydashami speech at Nagpur, Bhagwat said while India has always followed a policy of maintaining peace; there are several countries that have taken hostile positions against the country.

“We cannot be negligent towards security… while there is no need to worry, but it is important to remain alert. We always wants peace and think of the world as family; no matter which party has been in government, this has been our policy, but it has been our experience that despite us being good and well meaning, there are many in the world who are hostile to us, we need to find ways to save ourselves from them,” he said.

Making a pointed reference to Pakistan, he said though a new government is in place in the neighbouring country, there has been no change or let up in the ceasefire violations along the borders. “We have to save ourselves, we need to become so strong that those who plan an attack will not dare to do so. When war become inevitable, people die on both sides,” he said.

He also pitched for making the army self-sufficient and for implementing police reforms.

“Efforts are being initiated and accelerated to enhance the morale of our armed and security forces, making them well-equipped and to provide them with latest technologies. This is one of the reasons that the prestige of Bharat is rising in the world,” he said.

Without naming the Rafale deal controversy, the RSS chief said while it is imperative to purchase equipment for the armed forces from countries abroad, because we lack the technology; it is equally important to ensure that the terms of the trade are not skewed.

He said, India should not give into to any kind of arm-twisting when it comes to trade negotiations or compelled to give up its rights to self sufficiency.

“…It is wrong to say that there can be no self sufficiency,” he said and went on to say:”The country cannot be assured about its security without the total self-reliance in the field of defence production even while continuing with the multilateral exchanges wherever necessary. The pace of national efforts in this direction has to be accelerated.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:30 IST