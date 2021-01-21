RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday stressed on job-oriented education and accused the British of imposing their education policy on India.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new premises of Ramkali Devi Saraswati Balika Vidya Mandir in Vrindavan, he said, “Job-oriented education is the need of the hour. In the past, our education policy was job-oriented but the British imposed their policy on India and adopted ours.”
He added that education needed to generate confidence in an individual that it would help in employment and contribution to the society.
“Education is an important aspect of one’s life apart from health and food. Education should be such that it generates confidence in a person so that one can run one’s family while fulfilling obligations towards society. As such job-oriented education is a must,” said Bhagwat.
He added that the education system in India was helping in creating a self-reliant ecosystem.
‘We need not look towards others for education reforms as we have an education system which is leading to Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat,” he said.
He also applauded the efforts of Vidya Bharti for rendering ethics-based education.
“Education system in the glorious past of our nation was such that it gave employment to all,” he said. Bhagwat said one should be aware of what was happening in the world but warned against senseless copying.
He also advocated girls’ education so that they could work for the progress of the nation and added that an educated mother was the edifice of an educated society.
“Mother is the first teacher of every person and thus if the mother is educated, she would make her children educated,” stated RSS chief.
