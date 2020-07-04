RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:03 IST

The Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to defer its annual guru dakshina program that was supposed to start on Sunday, in the wake of the corona pandemic.

According to people aware of the developments, the annual program, when RSS functionaries and volunteers apart from BJP leaders donate a part of their salaries on the day of Guru Purnima, will now be held after a month.

Donations made are kept secret with the name of the donor and the donated amount not disclosed. The collected money is used for undertaking various programmes of the RSS as well as for meeting everyday expenses.

This is not the first programme that the RSS, the ideological fount of the BJP, has deferred on account of the corona pandemic. In March, when the outbreak was in its initial stage, the Sangh called off the meeting of its highest decision making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.

It also called off some other public programmes that were subsequently scheduled and even encouraged volunteers to organise shakhas online.

A functionary said the organisation has been following government’s directions on social distancing and other protocols in place to check the spread of the virus.

“Volunteers who have been involved in seva work; providing ration, medicines and organising blood donation camps have been ensuring that they don’t violate the rules of social distancing and take precautions such as wearing masks,” said the functionary.