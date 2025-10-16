‘RSS is a big tree and no one can damage it’, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje slams Priyank Kharge remarks over RSS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje slammed the Karnatata Minister Priyank Kharge remarks over RSS and stated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a big tree and no one can damage it. Shobha Karandlaje on RSS (ANI)

While speaking with the ANI, Union Minister said, "Congress has been after the RSS ever since independence, one year after independence, they banned RSS. What happened? In 1975, Indira Gandhi tried to ban the RSS but nothing happened."

She also said, "They are so rattled after just one day of route march by the RSS. RSS is a big tree and no one can damage it. Everyone loves and respects the RSS. People like Priyank Kharge can do nothing to the RSS. We are with the RSS. What will he do? Put us in jail?"

What did Priyank Kharge say? Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday alleged that government officers speak against the Congress government in the State at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) events, as he justified his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against the officials participating in such programs.

Kharge demanded the implementation of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which ask the civil servants to be politically neutral in their conduct.

The Congress leader told ANI, "It is not my rule. It is the rule of the Karnataka Civil Service, where they have very clearly stated that people cannot participate in programs or be associated with associations that have political leanings.

It has come to our notice that a lot of PDOs, village accountants and other state officers are going around and speaking against the government at RSS functions.

That needs to be implemented. "He said that the government officers who took part in RSS' centenary celebrations have been served show-cause notices, and will be suspended." In my own department, there are a lot of people who have attended the centenary celebrations of RSS... I've already issued them show-cause notices, and they'll be suspended in a day or two," he said.

Following an ideology not a problem: Kharge Kharge clarified that a government officer following an ideology is not a problem, as long as they follow the rules. "There is a framework that governs civil servants in the State cadre, and we're just asking that needs to be implemented... We have no issues with anybody following any association or any ideology, but if you want to be an employee of the state government of Karnataka, there are rules you have to follow," he said.

Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, states, "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organization which takes part in politics nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity."

Addressing the row over his request to ban RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, he said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.