RSS plans series of events to instill patriotic fervour in poll-bound UP

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fountainhead, plans a series of events to instill patriotic fervour among the masses in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, functionaries aware of the matter said. The events will be held from November 19, the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, who fought the British in India’s first war of independence in 1857, to December 16, the day India celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

In the countryside, RSS cadres plan worship of Bharat Mata (Mother India) as part of the organisation’s Swaraj 75 plan to celebrate 75 years of independence. It seeks to create a Diwali-like atmosphere by lighting up earthen lamps and mass recitation of Vande Mataram. The RSS also plans to hold tiranga (tricolour) yatras and street plays.

In Lucknow, the RSS plans a gathering of about 100,000 cadres to recite Vande Mataram. Earthen lamps would also be lit. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other like-minded organisations will also be associated with the outreach.

The RSS plans to hold quiz programmes and competitions in schools and colleges.

“The idea is to acquaint our students, our people about the heroes of the freedom struggle, many of them lesser-known,” said RSS functionary Ashok Dubey. “We have been gathering details about them so that the younger generation takes inspiration from such unsung heroes of the freedom movement.”

The RSS is expected to compile a booklet on such unknown and unsung heroes.

RSS leaders said their cadres will also hold functions across the state to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh Gurus. “...the party cadres would make people aware about the life and times of the Guru and his ultimate sacrifice,” said an RSS functionary. “We have it all planned with the tagline Swaraj 75.”

The RSS plans a shakha (gathering) in each of the villages before 2025 when the organisation will complete 100 years of its existence. Shakhas that were being held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic are back offline.