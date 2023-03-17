Home / India News / RSS plans to have one lakh shakhas, appoint 2,500 new pracharaks in country

RSS plans to have one lakh shakhas, appoint 2,500 new pracharaks in country

ByHT Correpsondent
Mar 17, 2023 05:20 PM IST

The organisation will also carry out social surveys in cities and towns to strengthen engagement with the public

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to increase its number of shakhas to one lakh and appoint 2,500 new pracharaks in the country.

tThere are currently 72,000 shakhas in the country and the target is to increase it to one lakh by 2025. (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh | Facebook)
tThere are currently 72,000 shakhas in the country and the target is to increase it to one lakh by 2025. (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh | Facebook)

The organisation will also carry out social surveys in cities and towns to strengthen engagement with the public.

RSS regional head Dr Ramesh Chandra Agarwal said the RSS will appoint 2,500 new pracharaks across the country who will work among people on issues of social harmony, environment protection, self-reliance, and following Indian traditions and family values.

Dr Agarwal said these decisions were taken at the RSS All India Pratinidhi Sabha held in Haryana.

He said the meeting reviewed the work done by the RSS volunteers and discussed how the organisation can take its work forward.

Also Read: Establish a social life free of colonial mindset: RSS

Dr Agarwal said the volunteers in the professional’s wing of the RSS will carry out social surveys in a bid to understand problems faced by the people and try to resolve them.

The volunteers will also work for social harmony and cooperations between different castes and communities, he said.

Agarwal said there are currently 72,000 shakhas in the country and the target is to increase it to one lakh by 2025, the centenary year of the RSS.

He said 11 camps will be held in Rajasthan and around 3,000 volunteers will be given training in the camps.

Between 2017 and 2022, 7.25 lakh youths have applied to join the RSS.

A majority of them are in the age group of 20 to 35 years, said Agarwal.

He said there has been an increase in youth participation in the daily RSS shakhas too.

Around 60% of RSS shakhas are student shakhas.

In the coming year, 109 training camps will be organised in the country, he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out