RSS plans to have one lakh shakhas, appoint 2,500 new pracharaks in country

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to increase its number of shakhas to one lakh and appoint 2,500 new pracharaks in the country. tThere are currently 72,000 shakhas in the country and the target is to increase it to one lakh by 2025. (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh | Facebook)

The organisation will also carry out social surveys in cities and towns to strengthen engagement with the public.

RSS regional head Dr Ramesh Chandra Agarwal said the RSS will appoint 2,500 new pracharaks across the country who will work among people on issues of social harmony, environment protection, self-reliance, and following Indian traditions and family values.

Dr Agarwal said these decisions were taken at the RSS All India Pratinidhi Sabha held in Haryana.

He said the meeting reviewed the work done by the RSS volunteers and discussed how the organisation can take its work forward.

Dr Agarwal said the volunteers in the professional’s wing of the RSS will carry out social surveys in a bid to understand problems faced by the people and try to resolve them.

The volunteers will also work for social harmony and cooperations between different castes and communities, he said.

Agarwal said there are currently 72,000 shakhas in the country and the target is to increase it to one lakh by 2025, the centenary year of the RSS.

He said 11 camps will be held in Rajasthan and around 3,000 volunteers will be given training in the camps.

Between 2017 and 2022, 7.25 lakh youths have applied to join the RSS.

A majority of them are in the age group of 20 to 35 years, said Agarwal.

He said there has been an increase in youth participation in the daily RSS shakhas too.

Around 60% of RSS shakhas are student shakhas.

In the coming year, 109 training camps will be organised in the country, he said.