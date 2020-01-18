e-paper
Home / India News / 'RSS to shift focus to two-child policy', says Mohan Bhagwat

‘RSS to shift focus to two-child policy’, says Mohan Bhagwat

While the session was closed to the media, a member who attended said on condition of anonymity said the RSS chief spoke on a number of significant issues, including the new citizenship law and the abrogation of Article 370.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:55 IST
M Tariq Khan
M Tariq Khan
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said its next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said its next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.(ANI Photo)
         

After a successful campaign to rally support for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said its next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.

“We have been advocating this for quite some time now and want that the country should have a policy on the number of children a couple can have. But then it is for the Centre to take a call and decide whether it wants to enact a law on the issue,” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is said to have told a select group of the organisation’s volunteers in Moradabad on Friday.

While the session was closed to the media, a member who attended said on condition of anonymity said the RSS chief spoke on a number of significant issues, including the new citizenship law and the abrogation of Article 370.

Responding to a member’s query on the country’s population, the Sarsanghchalak said a policy to tackle the problem was the need of the hour.

On the role of the RSS, the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, in the construction of a Ram temple following the Supreme Court judgement, Bhagwat said it would have no involvement once a trust was established for the purpose by the Centre, according to another member present at the meeting.

The RSS chief is also said to have told the gathering that building temples at historical sites in Kashi and Mathura were no longer on the agenda.

