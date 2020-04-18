RSSB steps up to ease lockdown blues, distributes 12 lakh food packets daily

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:17 IST

Nearly 11,000 stranded migrant workers and people told to isolate themselves have been accommodated at various Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) centres across the country, a statement by the spiritual organisation said on Saturday.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had last month told HT that his government had reached out to RSSB for help to accommodate migrant workers so that harvesting of crops in the state doesn’t take a hit when the lockdown is lifted.

The RSSB statement said it had offered its centres to be used as shelter and isolation camps besides storage of wheat by the district administration. All these activities are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the district administration.

The RSSB statement said they had made optimal arrangements for the food and lodging of the 11,000 people at its centres in the country.

The RSSB, which had started distribution of packed meals within a day of the March 25 lockdown ordered by the central government, has steadily raised the number of food packets made by its volunteers, the statement said.

As of April 16, the RSSB distributes about 12 lakh packed meals every day through its 250 plus centres in the country. This includes the 1.25 lakh food packets that are distributed to 134 villages in the vicinity of RSSB Headquarters, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh Beas, the statement said.

The meals are prepared by observing all norms of hygiene including social distancing. The volunteers involved in preparation of meals are medically examined and wear face masks, gloves and head covers, the statement said, underlining that the RSSB will provide support as long as the situation demands.