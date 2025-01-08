RTI activist files petition claiming Aligarh's Jama Masjid built on site of ancient temples

An RTI activist has filed a petition in a Civil Court in Aligarh, alleging that the Jama Masjid in the city had been constructed where Buddhist, Jain, and Hindu temples once stood. The Jama Masjid in Aligarh.(Live Hindustan)

The claim is based on responses to queries filed under provisions of the Right To Information (RTI) Act with various government departments, including the Aligarh Municipal Corporation.

Civil Judge Gajendra Singh ordered on Monday that the case would be taken up for hearing on February 15, Pandit Keshav Dev Gautam, the activist behind the petition, claimed while speaking to reporters.

"I have been filing queries with several government departments regarding the origins of Jama Masjid, which, according to historical records, was constructed in the early 18th century," he said.

The mosque is located in the Upper Kot area, a densely populated, Muslim-majority locality in the old city.

Gautam claims that one of the RTI replies from the Aligarh Municipal Corporation indicates the mosque was "built on public land without government approval." Citing this information, he has approached the court to declare the existing Jama Masjid management committee as "illegal."

According to a copy of the petition bearing the stamp of oath commissioner and accessed by PTI, the petitioner has sought the takeover of the site of the mosque by the government.