RT-PCR report not required to enter Himachal Pradesh from today

People entering Himachal Pradesh will not be required to produce negative RT-PCR report from Monday, even though curfew would continue from 5pm to 5am. This was decided by the state government in a high-level meeting on Saturday.

The state closed its borders for tourists in April due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. With the decline in positivity rate and an increase in recovery rate, the situation with regard to Covid-19 pandemic is improving in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced that the corona curfew in the state is being relaxed and now the shop can open from 9am-5 pm from Monday.

According to the guidelines, intra-state movement of public transport will be allowed with 50% occupancy.

Offices with staff strength of 75 and above can operate at 50 per cent occupancy from Monday. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges can open from June 23. Pharmacy and nursing schools can also open from June 28.

Himachal on Sunday recorded 273 fresh Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths, taking the tally of infection count to 1,98,550 and 3,375 fatalities respectively, an official said. According to the state health department, the number of active cases stands at 4,777.