'Rubble of crumbling economy’: Rahul Gandhi blames lack of jobs for UP bonded labour case

Day after the police uncovered a harrowing bonded labour racket in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it as ‘utterly shocking' and an ‘assault on human dignity’, with Priyanka Gandhi also echoing the thoughts. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (in picture) termed the bonded labour case in Uttar Pradesh as an 'assault on humanity'/ (PTI)

“In addition to forcing them to work without wages, the workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped, and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity—victims must receive justice along with rehabilitation, and the perpetrators the harshest possible punishment,” Rahul, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote in a post on X.

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The police said on Wednesday that 12 bonded labourers were freed from captivity in Muzzafarnagar after one of them on June 22 managed to flee by scaling the boundary wall of a disposable leaf bowl and paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village.

Rahul Gandhi links case to MGNREGA and lack of jobs Rahul raised questions on why and how the workers ended up in a trap for over 18 months where they suffered multiple injuries, including bruises, cuts, fractures and showed signs of prolonged physical abuse, HT reported earlier. Police said the workers were allegedly assaulted with iron rods, sticks and fan belts.

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Rahul said the case is ‘no ordinary criminal incident’ but ‘the rubble of a crumbling economy.’

“We must also ask why workers end up trapped in such dangerous situations due to dire compulsions. When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and safeguards like MGNREGA and labor laws meant for the most vulnerable sections are weakened, desperation only mounts. Those with no other options or protections become easy prey to such exploitation,” he wrote.