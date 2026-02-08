‘Stones stumbled, rushed to save my life’: Eyewitness recalls ‘chaos’ after building collapsed in Kota

Rescue teams worked through the night in Rajasthan after a three-storey building housing a restaurant collapsed in Kota on Saturday, reportedly killing two people and leaving several others injured. Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed, in Kota on Saturday. People feared being trapped.

The collapse occurred around 9 pm in Kota’s Talwandi area, when staff and customers were present inside the restaurant operating from the building.

Authorities confirmed that two victims — Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15) — lost their lives in the incident, reported PTI news agency. Of the 15 rescued, eight are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, while five have been discharged after receiving primary care.

Rajasthan cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar said a probe would be conducted into the incident. “In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow,” he told reporters, according to PTI.

Eyewitness describes moments before collapse A local shopkeeper, who runs a tea stall near the building, described the moments leading up to the collapse, recalling how quickly the situation spiralled out of control.

“When I was making tea, some stones stumbled upon my shop. When I saw that the building was about to collapse… I was here, my father was here; fortunately, there were no customers at my shop at the moment. Within a few seconds, I rushed from the site to save my life,” he told news agency ANI.