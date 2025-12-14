Ruskin Bond hospitalised in Dehradun; condition improving, discharge likely soon

Mussoorie: Renowned author Ruskin Bond was admitted to a private hospital in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Saturday due to a leg ailment and is currently recovering, family members said on Sunday. The 91-year-old writer was taken to Max Hospital after he complained of discomfort in his leg.

Doctors attending him said his condition has improved, though he has been kept under observation as a precautionary measure. He is likely to be discharged by Monday, they said.

“Ruskin Bond was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of a leg ailment. He is responding well to treatment and is recovering under the supervision of expert doctors,” Rakesh Bond, the adopted grandson of Ruskin Bond, said.

Hospital sources said that while Bond’s health has stabilised, doctors preferred to keep him under observation. “His condition has improved, but doctors have advised monitoring for a short period,” Rakesh Bond added.

News of the author’s hospitalisation prompted an outpouring of concern and goodwill from admirers across the country, particularly on social media, where readers, many of them children, wished him a speedy recovery.

“He is in good spirits. We are hopeful that he will be discharged by Monday. We have received several phone calls from well-wishers enquiring about his health and expressing relief at his recovery,” Sunil Arora, owner of the Cambridge Book Depot in Mussoorie, where Bond has been a familiar presence for decades, said after visiting the author at the hospital.

Ruskin Bond, celebrated for his simple and nostalgic stories set in the Himalayas, has a devoted global readership. For many years, he regularly visited the Cambridge Book Depot every Saturday to interact with fans and sign autographs, a practice he discontinued in recent years due to age-related issues.