Russia awaits PM Modi’s participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 08:50 IST

Russian Federation Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev on Monday said his country was well-prepared to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian troops at the 75th anniversary of the “victory in the great patriotic war” parade in Moscow on May 9, 2020.

Participating in the 72nd International Human Rights Day celebrations under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment here, Kudashev said Russia wants to further elevate its cooperation with India to new heights in 2020 “which is an extraordinary year due to many reasons”.

“We are well-prepared to welcome PM Narendra Modi at the 75th anniversary of the victory in the great patriotic war as well as the Indian troops at the 9th May (2020) parade in Moscow,” he said.

Russia will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its strategic partnership with India and the “10th anniversary of our special and privileged strategic partnership. Russia will chair the BRICS and the SCO summits”, he said.

India and Russia have promoted equal dialogue, consensus-based approach and inclusiveness, he said, adding, “We expect numerous opportunities for our high level mutual engagements.” Referring to the March 2014 referendum wherein two million Crimeans decided to join back with the Russian Federation in view of denial of human rights and right to speak Russian by Ukraine, Kudashev said, “We are grateful to India for understanding and support in such a situation.” Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale highlighted the need for upholding civil rights and human rights in view of discrimination and atrocities being committed against fellow human beings. “There was a need to change the mindset of people who refuse to treat fellow humans with dignity and respect,” he said.

The Indian unit of the France-based International Human Rights Defence Committee was launched on the occasion.