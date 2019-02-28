Russia’s Putin dials PM Modi, supports India in fight against terror

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and expressed his deep condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

He also conveyed Russia’s solidarity with the people of India in the fight against terrorism, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for his steadfast support to India’s efforts to protect its interests against terror attacks and renewed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of privileged and special strategic partnership. Both leaders agreed that the concerned should stop all support to terrorism, the statement said.

Both the leaders also agreed that the growing cooperation between the two countries will take their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership from strength to strength, it said.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to the Modi to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok later this year. The Prime Minister welcomed the invitation and underscored the significance of growing economic cooperation, including in the Russian Far East, between the two countries.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 23:06 IST