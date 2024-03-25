S Jaishankar in Singapore: 'India, Russia took extra care for each other's interests'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed confidence in the future of India-Russia relations, and stressed that Moscow has always maintained a strong and positive relationship with New Delhi. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (AP FIle Photo)(HT_PRINT)

EAM Jaishankar, while interacting with the Indian community during his visit to Singapore, said that both India and Russia have taken “extra care” to look after each other's interests.

While responding to a question, Jaishankar said, “I will ask myself...Has Russia helped us or harmed us?...Are there gains to be made from Russia? or is it only damage that will come out of that?”

“If I do my calculation from my perspective and my experiences, I will get the answer. And the answer in this case is that Russia is a country with which we have always had a positive relationship. Both India and Russia have taken that extra care to look after each other's interests,” he added.

The foreign minister further insisted that both the countries should move forward with confidence, which will further strengthen their ties.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia from March 23-27, 2024. Moreover, he also emphasised India-Singapore ties during his interaction with the Indian community in Singapore and said it was a privilege to have been personally involved in this journey.

"As our connections grew closer, as the community has grown, as India has become more globalized, the ties between India and Singapore have reflected that and it's been my privilege to be part of this journey at least for a decade and a half personally,” the foreign minister said.

S Jaishankar's comments on strong ties with Moscow came hours after he interacted with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, offering his condolences for the March 23 terror attack on a Moscow shopping mall and concert hall.

(With inputs from ANI)