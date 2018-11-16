Sabarimala board does a 180 degree on SC verdict, says need more time

Amid a bitter standoff between the state government and protesters over the entry of women, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened for 64-day annual pilgrimage season on Friday even as Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB), which runs the temple, said it will move the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement its September 28 verdict.

Tantri (supreme priest) Rajeevaru Kandarau opened the temple doors at 5 pm as torrential rains lashed the hilltop amid heavy police deployment.

“We have decided to move the apex court with a plea to seek more time to implement the verdict. The petition will be moved either Saturday or Monday. The TDB is with devotees and committed to safeguard customs of the temple,” said A Padmakumar, TDB president, at the hilltop.

It is clear sign that the government is mellowing its tough posture to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage season.

When the temple opened twice after the Supreme Court verdict allowed women of all ages entry, its two base camps, Pambha and Nilakkal had witnessed large-scale violence.

But with the government and TDB softening its posture there is relief all around.

However, the BJP and other opposition parties said they will continue their protest till they get an assurance from the government that it will not take women to the temple top.

“We can’t trust TDB because it a mere puppet in the hands of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. We have to get an assurance that the government will not allow women till the Supreme Court takes up review pleas,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai even as the tantri’s family hailed the TDB move.

The Supreme Court will on January 22 reconsider its September judgment that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Though many devotees from the state kept away fearing violence, thousands of pilgrims from other states thronged the temple. Many pilgrims complained lack of basic facilities and police frisking at several points, saying they never wanted one of the most secular temples in the country should be turned a hot spot.

“Due to the standoff, preparations have suffered badly. Even basic facilities are missing this time. The government should have used its energy in rebuilding flood-ravaged base camps rather than burning its fingers on women entry,” said a Nagraj Reddy, a small-time trader from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, who had reached Erumeli, a small town in the foothills, on Thursday but was blocked by police the whole day and allowed to move a day after.

Despite tight security and restrictions, many protesters managed to sneak into the temple and were keeping a strict vigil on women in 10-50 age group.

“At least 5,000 of our men are camping in different sites. We will not lower our guard despite the TDB’s olive branch. We are ready to die to protect our temple,” a member of fringe outfit explained about the preparedness.

During the one-day Chithirayattam festival on November 6, police were forced to seek the help of an RSS leader to prevail over angry protesters.

In case of any violence there could be chances of a stampede, intelligence agencies warned the government.

