Sabarimala may turn o digital offerings

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs temples in southern India including Kerala’s Sabarimala shrine, has informed its 3,500-odd employees that there could be a possible salary cut even as it plans to accept online offerings to overcome a shortage of funds amid the national lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic. It is deploying a skeleton staff for performing important rituals at the shrine for the purpose.

“At Sabarimala, we do have a system for online offerings in a small way. We are planning to diversify it in a big way. For some of the offerings, a devotee’s presence is a must but for others including archana, ganapati homam, and neeranjanam, offerings can be made from anywhere. So, we are planning a campaign to popularise this,” said TDB president N Vasu. He said they have alerted the employees that they may have to forego at least one-month salary. “Earlier the government used to come to our rescue but now we cannot turn to it,” said Vasu.

The TDB has made an announcement about online offerings on its website and plans to issue advertisements in this regard in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, where Sabarimala temple gets the bulk of its devotees from.

The Sabrimala Temple was closed after monthly puja on March 18 days before the lockdown was imposed on March 25. At least 14,000 devotees trekked to the hill shrine in Pathanamthitta district despite the government and TDB’s warnings against large gatherings at the temple in view of the pandemic, according to reports. The TDB later cancelled a 10-day temple festival that was scheduled in March end and Vishu festival celebrations on April 14. A large number of devotees flock to the hill temple on these two occasions.

Kerala reported the first Covid-19 case in the country in January and Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh had warned the government against opening the temple for the two events.

Vasu said even after the lockdown is lifted, it will be difficult for them to allow devotees without any restrictions. “We have to take drastic measures to regulate their numbers and flow. During Vishu festival also only rituals will be there,” said Vasu. He added the TDB needs to popularise the online offering to restrict the number of pilgrims.

During the last annual pilgrimage season from October to January, the Sabarimala temple earned a revenue of Rs 263. 57 crore, according to the TDB.

TDB officials said the board has donated ₹1 crore to the chief minister’s relief fund for the fight against the pandemic despite the cash crunch. “We will be missing two major festivals in Sabarimala. So we are not in a position to offer anything more.”

Sabarimala is among the richest temples in the country.