Sabarimala row: Journalists, agitators injured as protest turns violent

The protests against the entry of women of menstrual age into the hill shrine in Sabarimala of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district turned violent on Wednesday as police baton-charged agitators.

Police chased away protesters and demolished their tents in Nilakkal, the second base camp 16km away from the temple, as stones were pelted on the streets.

Some journalists, including NDTV reporter Sneha Mary Koshi, were also injured in the baton charge by the police as they tried to control the protesters, who fled into a nearby forest.

Protesters, as well as police personnel, were also injured in the violence.

The temple will be open for women of all ages for the first time on Wednesday after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages access to the shrine.

Protests by devotees against the verdict have mounted and opposition parties in the state have warned of consequences if the Left-led government in the state goes ahead with its decision to follow the top court order.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:14 IST