Sabarimala row Live: 2 women trek to temple under police guard, devotees attempt to block path, cops warn of stampede

On day three of the Sabarimala temple opening, devotees continue to throng the hill for completing their pilgrimage to the Ayyappa temple. However, tension remains as women attempt to enter the temple.

After two women unsuccessfully attempted to trek up to the hill-shrine, a third woman began the long walk on Friday morning under a police guard of 150 personnel.

Devotees have been aggressively protesting a Supreme Court order that allows women of menstrual age to enter the temple, a ban that was followed for decades as a religious practice. With the Kerela government saying it will follow the court order and ensure women are allowed in the temple, protests have swept across the state leading to a state-wide shutdown.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is meeting today to find a resolution.

8:20am IST Second woman also making the climb Police are escorting a second woman trekking up the mountain. Neither of the women’s identity has been revealed to ensure their safety.





8:16am IST Woman crosses three-fourth of the distance The journalist has come the closest to the temple than any woman of menstrual age so far. However, situation has become tense as devotees attempt to clock their path. Children among the devotees. Police warn of a stampede.





7:50 am IST Path to temple clearer after police move protesters Police moved devotees camping at the hilltop over the night to ensure security. Devotees on Thursday had lay on the ground in front of another woman making the trek to block her from climbing the hill.





7:40 am IST Journalist crosses first mountain range The woman journalist has crossed Neeli Mala, the first mountain range. She has two more steep ranges to cross. The situation has remained peaceful so far.





7:25 am IST Journalist in police uniform, 150 cops form guard The woman journalist has so far trekked 5 kms. Reports say she is in a police uniform and riot gear to camouflage her. She is accompanied by around 150 policemen who have formed a three-ring protection.



