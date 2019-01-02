Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Sabarimala temple reopens after ‘purification rites’, BJP calls for two-day protest

Two women below the age of 50 have said they offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district early on Wednesday, a claim denied by police.

A high alert has been sounded throught the state, and the police have also tightened security.

The women are the first to enter the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court in September last year allowed women of all ages to pray there breaking the centuries-old ban against those menstruating. Before them, no women between the age of 10 and 50 could enter the temple amid protests by devotees.

11:55 am IST BJP, RSS workers block road BJP, RSS workers today blocked the busy Kasargode Mangaluru road.





11:50 am IST Congress-led UDF to observe protest Congress-led UDF will observe protest day today.





11:45 am IST Providing security is our responsibility, not verifying age: DGP “It is the responsibility of police to give protection to those who come and we did it. Verifying the age and other details is not our responsibility,” said Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera on 2 women in their 40s offering prayers at Sabarimala Temple.





11:35 am IST Temple reopens Sabarimala temple reopened after ‘purification rites’ went on for about an hour.





11:30 am IST Protest on through democratic means: BJP state prez to devotees BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai told devotees not to get carried away and register their protest only through democratic means.





11:20 am IST BJP calls for two-day protest As two women below 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple today and the temple was shut thereafter, BJP in Kerala has called for a two-day protest in the state.





11:05 am IST CM cheated devotees: Sabarimala Karma Samiti “The chief minister has cheated devotees. He is answerable to crores of devotees. He will have to pay a heavy price for hurting sentiments of devotees” said Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of many Hindu outfits.





11:00 am IST Tantri’s decision, a contempt CM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan criticised the tantri’s decision to close the temple. He said that it a contempt of court.





10:50 am IST Situation tense The situation at the hilltop shrine as well as the base camp looks tense as the temple has been closed for purification rites. However, the pilgrims have refused to disperse.





10:45 am IST Pilgrims refuse to disperse Pilgrims who are standing outside the temple in winding queues refuse to disperse, even as the temple has been closed for now.





10:40 am IST Black day for Kerala: BJP “It is a black day for the state,” said BJP after as two women below 50 years of age entered the shrine today.





10:35 am IST Temple doors closed The Sabarimala temple has been shut for purification rituals after two women below 50 entered the shrine.





10:10 am IST Women entered temple: CM Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the women entered the Sabarimala temple and added that the police provided them enough protection. “It is a fact that two women entered the temple. Earlier their trekking was foiled due to inadequate security. Police are duty-bound to give them protection” said the chief minister.





10:05 am IST Temple likely to be closed for purification rites Temple is likely to be closed for purification rites. All eyes are now on the Tantri, the supreme priest.





10:00 am IST Avoided 18 holy steps: Bindhu Bindhu, a lawyer who entered the temple today said they entered the temple avoiding 18 holy steps that are considered most sacrosanct as far as Sabarimala pilgrimage is concerned.





9:55 am IST Police promised help: Bindhu “We approached police on Tuesday and they promised all help” said Bindhu, a lawyer who entered the Sabarimala shrine this morning.





9:50 am IST Security tightened As the two women entered the shrine early morning today, police have tightened security





9:45 am IST High alert sounded A high alert has been sounded throught the state.





9:40 am IST Women entered at 3:45 am Bindhu, a lawyer, and activist Kanakadurga, both in their early 40s, told a news channel that they offered prayers at the hilltop shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa 3:45 am in the morning and came back to Pambha base camp at 5am.



