Sabotage bid? Punjab police recover iron rods on Delhi-Bathinda Express tracks

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Punjab's Bathinda recovered nine iron rods from the tracks of Delhi-Bathinda Express on Sunday. Iron rods recovered from Bathinda. Placement of foreign objects along railway tracks by miscreants has become a regular occurrence in recent times.(ANI)

The motive behind the incident remains unknown so far. The GRP have registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating the incident.

"9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. Government Railway Police has registered a case against an unknown persons and further investigation is being done," said Shavinder Kumar, Investigating Officer, Government Railway Police, Bathinda.

Similar attempts

Several suspicious items along railway tracks have been recovered across the country lately. The investigating agencies claim they could be part of conspiracies to derail trains.

A major accident was averted on Sunday as the loco pilot of a goods train applied emergency brakes after he spotted a gas cylinder on railway tracks near Uttar Pradesh's Prempur station.

"Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter," said CPRO, North Central Railway.

Another accident was averted on Sep 20 after the loco pilot of the Doon Express spotted horizontally placed iron rods on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and applied sudden brakes. Officials suspect that the incident could be an act of attempted sabotage.

On September 19, a six-meter-long iron rod was found on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur city in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The Indian Railways in a statement said the loco pilot managed to halt the train and resumed the journey after the track was cleared and inspected. An FIR was lodged at GRP Police Station under sections of the Railways Act 1989 against unnamed people.

(With inputs from agencies)