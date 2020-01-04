‘Blaming previous govts serves no purpose’: Sachin Pilot calls for fixing accountability for death of infants in Kota

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:18 IST

After Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma blamed the previous BJP-led government in the state for the shortage of beds at the Kota hospital where 104 infants have died since December 1, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that it serves no purpose to blame the previous government and called for fixing accountability.

“I think our response to this could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed,” ANI quoted Pilot as saying.

The Congress government of Ashok Gehlot had come under fire from the opposition for running the JK Lon hospital without adequate infrastructure. Much of the criticism had been directed at health minister Sharma for not visiting the hospital that hit the headlines after 10 infants died on December 23 and 24. Sharma eventually visited the hospital on Friday and held a two-hour meeting with Kota medical college principal Dr Vijay Sardana and JK Lon Hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Chand Dulara.

While Pilot called for fixing accountability, chief minister Gehlot had defended his health minister for not visiting Kota earlier.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Saturday met the families of infants who died at the hospital.

At a press conference in Jaipur, Birla also said he had written twice to Gehlot suggesting various steps to improve medical facilities.

“The reason why they (families of infants) have gone to consult in a government hospital is because of the fact that their financial condition isn’t good and they were expecting good medical treatment in government hospitals,” he said according to ANI.

He also underlined that there is a need to improve the infrastructure in many hospitals and declared he would provide machinery and equipment worth around Rs 50 lakh urgently required in the hospital.