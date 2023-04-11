Sachin Pilot ends day-long fast: ‘Movement against corruption will continue’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that he will “continue the movement against corruption” - as he ended his day-long fast on Tuesday around 4 pm. Pilot sat on a ‘dharna’ on Tuesday morning at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur to demand action from his own government in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," Pilot told the media, quoted the news agency PTI.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister held the fast despite a warning issued to him by the Congress. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had warned him that “any such protest against the state government would amount to anti-party activity and go against the party's interest”.

This has led to Pilot starting a fresh front against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - with whom he has been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in the desert state in December 2018.

Earlier on Sunday while announcing his ‘dharna’, Pilot said, “With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions.”

(With inputs from agencies)