Gehlot vows to make Rajasthan no 1 state by 2030 as Pilot sits on hunger strike

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday vowed to make Rajasthan India’s number one state by 2030, saying the budgets were designed accordingly since Congress’s return to power in 2018 to realise this dream. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

In a video message, he said a lot has to be done to make Mission 2030 a success. “...the first step was the budgets...[and ensuring] savings, relief and growth.” He said as part of the second step, “inflation relief camps” were being set up across the state from April 24 to ensure benefits of the government’s schemes reach every eligible person.

The message came as Congress leader Sachin Pilot sat on a day-long hunger strike against what he said was the Gehlot-led government’s inaction in pursuing corruption cases involving the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The strike marks another flare-up between Pilot and Gehlot, who have been involved in public spats over the last three years. The rift between the two has threatened to split the Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the polls in the state due this year.

Gehlot referred to unique schemes he has introduced and said the accident insurance of ₹10 lakh was being given only in Rajasthan without any premium. “Many more such historic decisions have been taken and the people of Rajasthan will get relief from inflation. Money will be saved and our future generations will get an edge.”

He said they have seen the pain of poverty. “People of Rajasthan work hard day and night. But inflation hits them hard.” Gehlot said every family wants to save money for the education and upbringing of their children. He said the Rajasthan government understood the pain of the poor, who cannot get a cylinder for ₹1140 monthly. “That is why the Rajasthan government is getting them cylinders for just ₹500.”

Gehlot said organ transplants can be done in the state without spending any money. “Your burden is my burden. If the burden of inflation is lessened, then you will progress. If you progress, then Rajasthan will also progress.”

He said they found that often the needy do not even know what the government has planned for them. “The money for schemes lies with the government. And many times those who do not even need the government scheme get benefits...often the schemes take a very long time to reach the people. Because of this, the money of government is either wasted or does not reach the people who need it the most,” he said, explaining the idea behind the “inflation relief camps”.