Sachin Pilot targets BJP ahead of Meghalaya election; ‘Offered nothing but…’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered ‘empty promises for future’ and questioned the current rift between the right wing party and the National People's Party (NPP) in the Meghalaya government. Pilot was in a state visit as a part of Congress' campaign ahead of the assembly election in the state on February 27.

“What are they (BJP) offering except for empty promises for future? When they were in power for eight years in Delhi and five years here, what did they do? What happened to your partners that you were sharing power for 5 years and are suddenly accusing each other?” he asked.

A political tussle started between parties within the Meghalaya government that were in coalition ahead of the Meghalaya assembly election. The BJP hurled corruption charges against its partner NPP. In its election manifesto, the right wing party assured setting up of a special task force under a retired Supreme Court judge to probe all corruption cases in the state. Union home minister Amit Shah alleged that Meghalaya is among one of the most corrupt states and that BJP has severed ties with the coalition.

“For 50 years, Meghalaya has had no medical college. In Assam, we have built five medical colleges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed two medical colleges for Meghalaya. However, the state government was unable to build any,” Shah said during an election rally in Tura.

Among both the parties, NPP has fielded 57 candidates in the election and BJP announced its candidates for 60 seats.

Sachin Pilot further said that Meghalaya has ‘seen enough’ of the ‘selfish power game’ in the state.

“Who is to say that post-election they won't re-align again. I think even BJP isn't saying no to anybody. This open-ended game of political manoeuvrability and buying and having people crossover - the state has seen enough of that,” he added.

He also expressed confidence that Congress will form the next government in the state.

