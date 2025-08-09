Sharad Pawar alleges ‘pre-poll seat offer', CM Fadnavis calls it ’Salim-Javed' script

NCP–SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed he was offered a 'pre-poll seat guarantee deal' ahead of last year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, an offer he says he shared with Rahul Gandhi at the time. However, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegation as a “Salim-Javed script,” questioning the timing of Pawar’s disclosure Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (right) questioned NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's allegations.(PTI)

Fadnavis also linked Pawar's allegations to Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘voter theft’ accusations.

"Why is Pawar disclosing this after Rahul Gandhi's claims? Earlier, Pawar never endorsed Gandhi's claims about (manipulation of) EVMs. No matter what, free and fair polls are held in India. Gandhi tells stories that sound like a Salim-Javed script, and what Pawar has said seems to be the same script," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Sharad Pawar's pre-poll offer allegations

Fadnavis' response came hours after Pawar claimed that two persons met him in Delhi before the 2024 assembly polls in Maharashtra and offered to help the Opposition alliance win 160 of the 288 seats.

He introduced them to Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress leader was also of the view that the opposition should not get involved in such things, the NCP (SP) chief added.

Pawar also questioned the logic behind the EC asking Gandhi to file an affidavit and provide information under oath.

Last week, Gandhi claimed a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission, citing "vote theft" in at least three states.

The Election Commission later accused Gandhi of recycling old allegations of poll irregularities settled by the Supreme Court, and asked the Congress leader to provide a written declaration on his claims about wrongful entries in the voters' list or tender an apology.

Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi's 'voter chori' claims

Fadnavis also criticised Rahul Gandhi for not complying with the Election Commission's demand that he give a declaration of oath about his allegations of "huge criminal fraud" in the polls.

"Will you say I have already taken an oath under the Constitution if the court asks you to submit an affidavit?" he said, adding it was Gandhi's usual tactic to tell a lie and go away (without substantiating it).

"Why doesn't Gandhi give a declaration in a quasi-judicial manner? Because he is lying, and if caught, he will be liable to face criminal proceedings," Fadnavis further said.