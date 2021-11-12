Salman Khurshid row: Madhya Pradesh minister vows to get book banned

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday vowed to ban the latest book by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid amid outrage over his alleged comparison of Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Boko Haram.

"I will consult law experts in Madhya Pradesh and get this book banned in the state," news agency ANI quoted the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as saying.

A row broke out on Thursday after two Delhi lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal filed complaints with the Delhi Police against Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hindutva in his latest book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.'

According to lawyer Garg, Khurshid has written, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

According to the complaint, Khurshid made the remarks in a chapter called 'The Saffron Sky' on page 113. The book by the former Union minister on the Ayodhya verdict was released on Wednesday.

The BJP has also attacked the author over the same and said that Khurshid has "not only hurt Hindus but also the soul of India." BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday also addressed a conference to launch a scathing attack on the Congress veteran.

Condemning the purported remarks in the book, Bhatia claimed that the Congress party's "ideology and principle is to spread hatred against the Hindu community and to ill-treat the Hindus." He also alleged that the Congress party is "weaving a web against Hindus."

Bhatia further questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi over their silence on the issue. "If you remain silent, then it will be clear that your ideology is also against the Hindus," he said.

The BJP is now demanding the removal of Khurshid from the Congress party.