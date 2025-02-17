Sam Pitroda's ‘China not India's enemy’ remark slammed by BJP: ‘Insult to Galwan martyrs’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Congress leader Sam Pitroda's comments questioning the degree of China's threat to India and said his statements reflect the party's mindset. Sam Pitroda(PTI file photo)

Sam Pitroda, the Congress' overseas unit head, said that threat from China, India's nuclear armed neighbour, is often blown out of proportion and suggested that New Delhi should stop considering Beijing as an enemy.

“I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one,” Sam Pitroda told news agency IANS in an interview.

BJP hits back

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Sam Pitroda's remarks and alleged that it was an expression of the Congress' agreement with China. He also claimed that Sam Pitroda's suggestion “is a deep blow to India's identity, diplomacy and sovereignty.”

“I want to ask Congress - is this not an insult to the martyrs of Galwan? What happened in Galwan, our 20 soldiers martyred, and after your overseas chief speaks such language, then it is condemnable and an insult to the Indian Army and the sacrifices of our soldiers,” Trivedi asked.

The BJP spokesperson also took up the alleged issue of US funding to improve “voter turnout” in India and the ruling party's allegation against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for links to Pakistan to hit out at the opposition party.

“We want to ask the Congress clearly, who are these powers that seem to be getting economic grant for influencing and creating trouble in the election process in India. It is evident that views of (George) Soros, Uncle Sam (Pitroda) are similar. Whatever Sam Pitroda has said... it appears that the lyrics is by Sam Pitroda and music is composed by Soros and Congress, INDI alliance people are playing the symphony,” Trivedi added.

Congress clarifies stand

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified in a post on X that Sam Pitroda's comments do not reflect the views of the party.

“China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020,” Ramesh said, sharing the party's recent statement on China dated 28 January.

