Sam Pitroda breaks silence amid row over 'felt at home' remark for Pak, says...

Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda on Friday issued clarification after his latest remark for Pakistan caused a big controversy. The Congress leader had said he "felt at home" in Pakistan, triggering a huge backlash from the BJP.

Issuing a long statement over the controversy, Pitroda clarified his intentions behind making the remark. He said that his remarks on feeling “at home” in neighbouring countries was to emphasize its shared history with India, and “not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions”.

He also said that he never meant to “belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns, but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others.”

Sam Pitroda's statement came hours after his comments triggered controversy. He said his intention had always been to highlight pressing issues: “concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighborhood and globally”.

Read his full statement here:

In an interview with IANS, the Congress overseas chief said India must prioritise its neighbours, extending support and cooperation even in the face of violence and terrorism.

He reportedly also said he "felt at home" in Pakistan during his visit to the border nation sometime in the past. “Of course, there is a problem of violence; of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country,” he had said.

His remarks quickly drew backlash, with the BJP accusing the Congress of having an “undying love” for Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally & leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda (who said Hua to Hua for 1984 Anti Sikh Genocide), who made racially disgusting comments on Indians - says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising - Congress has undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

Poonawalla was referring to Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's recent submissions to the Delhi High Court in which he claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh expressed gratitude to him for meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.