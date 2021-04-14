Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) . "My corona test report has just come positive. I have isolated myself and treatment has started at home," the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

"Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, the most humble request is that they also get it checked. They are also requested to remain in isolation for a few days," he also said.

On Sunday, Yadav was in Haridwar to meet Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who also tested positive for the viral infection recently. Giri is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Haridwar.

During Yadav's Haridwar visit, he also met some government officials.

On Tuesday, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation after coming into contact with some of his Covid-19 positive staffers. He has isolated himself as a precautionary measure and will be working virtually until the quarantine period is over.

"A few officials in my office have contracted Covid-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually," the UP CM tweeted in Hindi

In January, Yadav questioned the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine currently being used in the immunisation drive in the country. He also called it BJP's vaccine and said he will not get "vaccinated for now." "I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine," the SP chief said.

The comments triggered sharp criticism from the ruling party as well from the leaders from the opposition. Later, Yadav clarified his comments and said he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.