Samay Raina drops major update on India tour | India's Got Latent controversy so far
The stand up comic, who has been in trouble with the law recently, shared that his India tour would be rescheduled and fans would be refunded.
Stand up comedian Samay Raina, who has been involved in controversy surrounding his online show 'India's Got Latent', shared on Thursday that he was rescheduling his India tour.
Samay Raina took to his Instagram stories to inform all his followers, saying, "Hello guys, I'm rescheduling my India Tour. You will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."
Also Read: India's Got Latent row: Second summon sent to Samay Raina by Maharashtra Cyber Cell
Samay Raina landed himself in trouble after a panelist on an episode of his show 'India's Got Latent', Ranveer Allahbadia, made comments about parents and sex.
Also Read: Samay Raina is ‘depressed, scared’ after India's Got Latent row, says friend Shwetabh Gangwar: ‘I saw a broken man’
After the controversial episode was released on YouTube, multiple police complaints were filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija and several others who had appeared on the show.
Here are the top 5 updates in the case:
- Samay Raina is due for questioning at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell soon, as he has been summoned twice, but has not given a statement yet. Others involved in the case such as Ashish Chanchlani and main accused Ranveer Allahbadia have already given their statements.
- Before the announcement of his tour being scrapped became official, Samay Raina has cancelled shows in Delhi set for March 21 and 23. Raina's shows in Gujarat were also reportedly cancelled in February following the outrage surrounding comments made during his online show. Raina has also deleted all episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent' from YouTube.
- Ashish Chanchlani, earlier this month, appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning, after he had to reschedule due to ill health. He was also granted anticipatory bail in the case by the Gauhati high court.
- The Supreme Court on March 3 allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’, subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality. The court had earlier restrained him from airing or appearing on any shows, but reconsidered after taking into account that 280 employees depended on his show being aired.
- The apex court also slammed Samay Raina, who had joked during a show in Canada, that the ticket sales were helping him fund his legal aid, saying, “These youngsters are being overly smart. They think we are probably an outdated generation. One of them has gone to Canada and spoken there. They don't know the jurisdiction which this Court enjoys and what probably can be done.”