Samay Raina drops major update on India tour | India's Got Latent controversy so far

Stand up comedian Samay Raina, who has been involved in controversy surrounding his online show 'India's Got Latent', shared on Thursday that he was rescheduling his India tour. Comedian Samay Raina has cancelled his tour after becoming involved in the India's Got Latent show controversy(Samay Raina/ Instagram)

Samay Raina took to his Instagram stories to inform all his followers, saying, "Hello guys, I'm rescheduling my India Tour. You will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."

Samay Raina landed himself in trouble after a panelist on an episode of his show 'India's Got Latent', Ranveer Allahbadia, made comments about parents and sex.

After the controversial episode was released on YouTube, multiple police complaints were filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija and several others who had appeared on the show.

Here are the top 5 updates in the case: