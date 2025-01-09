Sambhal row: Jama Masjid panel moves Supreme Court seeking status quo on well outside mosque

The Shahi Jama Masjid's management committee in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the district magistrate to ensure that the status quo is maintained with respect to the private well situated near the stairs or entrance of the mosque. State police personnel deployed outside the Shahi Jama Masjid following religious violence in Sambhal.(AFP)

According to an ANI report, the committee urged the apex court to direct the DM not to take any steps with regard to the probe of the well, and open the well-constructed outside the structure without due permission from this court.

At least four people were killed in the violence that occurred during the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple, dedicated to Kalki, the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and built in 1526 after demolishing the temple.

‘District administration conducting purported drive to revive old temples’, claims mosque committee

"The district administration, Sambhal is conducting a purported drive to revive old temples and wells in the city with reports indicating that at least 32 old unused temples have been revived and 19 wells have been identified which are being made operational for public prayers/use," ANI quoted the plea as saying.

“The district administration, in its purported drive for the so-called revival of old temples and wells, is giving publicity to the proposed public access being granted to the use of the well, claiming the said wells to have religious significance,” the plea added.

The plea claimed that posters were put up around Sambhal and near the Shahi Jama Masjid, indicating purportedly the location of historical wells and therein the mosque has been shown as a temple.

The mosque committee said that it has apprehensions and has already given a legal notice on December 16, 2024 to the district administration in this regard.

"The District Magistrate has stated, as per news reports, that the well is not within the mosque and the interim order passed by this court is only with respect to things inside the mosque.

While the petitioner disputes this, what is apparent is that the said private well is situated at the entrance of the mosque and partly inside it, and opening the same for Hindu prayers will result in mischief and disturb the fragile harmony and peace in the area at the moment," added the application.

“Actions of the District Administration are in no manner aimed towards maintaining peace and harmony as directed by this court, although an assurance in this regard was given by the state, as reflected in the order of November 29, 2024,” the mosque committee said.

(With ANI inputs)