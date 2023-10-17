Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on its legality today

Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its much-anticipated judgment on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today. On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days. While consensual same sex relationships has been decriminalised in the country, same sex marriages are still not recognised.(Pic for representation)

During the marathon hearings, petitioners through senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, Saurabh Kirpal, and Menaka Guruswamy stressed on the equality rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and pushed to acknowledge such a union which would ensure LGBTQIA lead a "dignified" life like heterosexuals.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been opposing the pleas arguing that the legislative policy of India has consciously validated a union only between a biological man and a biological woman. On May 3, the Centre told the top court it would constitute a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to examine administrative steps that could be taken to address "genuine concerns" of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.