Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on its legality today
Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on its legality today

Oct 17, 2023 07:12 AM IST
Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: A five-judge constitution bench on May 11 had reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its much-anticipated judgment on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today. On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

While consensual same sex relationships has been decriminalised in the country, same sex marriages are still not recognised.
While consensual same sex relationships has been decriminalised in the country, same sex marriages are still not recognised.(Pic for representation)

During the marathon hearings, petitioners through senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, Saurabh Kirpal, and Menaka Guruswamy stressed on the equality rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and pushed to acknowledge such a union which would ensure LGBTQIA lead a "dignified" life like heterosexuals.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been opposing the pleas arguing that the legislative policy of India has consciously validated a union only between a biological man and a biological woman. On May 3, the Centre told the top court it would constitute a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to examine administrative steps that could be taken to address "genuine concerns" of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    Where would India stand globally if Supreme Court rules in favour of same-sex marriage?

    If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, India will supplant the US as the most populous nation to extend marriage rights to the LGBTQ community. Currently, Taiwan and Nepal are the only Asian jurisdictions among more than 30 worldwide that permit same-sex marriage.

  • Oct 17, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    How Indian media has depicted same-sex marriages

    Of the many queer marriages reported by the Indian media in the past few decades, the majority of them are between lesbians or where at least one partner is what we today refer to as either trans-masculine or genderqueer. Here is a look at how the Indian media depicts same-sex marriages - READ

  • Oct 17, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    Same-sex marriage verdict: ‘Hope judgment is in our favour’, says Kolkata's same-sex couple

    Ahead of the Supreme Court's judgment on the legality of same-sex marriages, a same-sex couple from West Bengal's Kolkata expressed their hope for a verdict in favour of their community. “I hope that this verdict is passed in our favour. Once the law is passed people will be able to share about this easily without any hesitation,” Abhishek Ray, who tied the knot with Chaitanya Sharma last year, told news agency ANI.

  • Oct 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Supreme Court to deliver verdict on legality of same-sex marriages today

    The Supreme Court is set to deliver its much-anticipated landmark judgment on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today - five months after the court reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

ByManjiri Chitre

Will India recognise same-sex marriage? Supreme Court to decide today

Same-sex marriages are legal in at least 30 countries, including the US, Australia, Canada and France

If the Supreme Court rules in favour, India will become only the third country in Asia to allow same-sex unions. (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2023 04:54 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

