'Samudra Pradakshina': In a first, tri-service women begin 21,600-nautical mile global sail

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off a historic tri-service all-women circumnavigation sailing expedition, named ‘Samudra Pradakshina’. The crew underwent three years of rigorous training, during which they were sent on smaller offshore expeditions. (PTI)

The expedition, the first ever of its kind in the world, commenced from the Gateway of India in Mumbai, according to a press release by the ministry of defence. Rajnath Singh, in his address from South Block during the flagging off, said the voyage was a symbol of ‘Nari Shakti’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and military diplomacy, while also showcasing the collective unity of the three services.

Singh said that ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ was not just an expedition, but a spiritual sadhana, adding that the officers may face numerous challenges, but their “flame of determination” would help them navigate these.

“We believe that when there is a feeling of jointness among the armed forces, even the biggest challenge seems small,” the defence minister said

Key points on the historic ‘Samudra Pradakshina’

• The tri-service officers will travel onboard IASV Triveni, a 50-foot yacht which has been indigenously built in Puducherry. Singh said that the vessel is a reflection of India's confidence in defence innovation and technology.

• The expedition has a 10-member crew, including expedition leader Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar and deputy expedition leader Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju, the statement by the defence ministry said. The other team members are Major Karamjeet Kaur, Major Omita Dalvi, Captain Prajakta P Nikam, Captain Dauli Butola, Lieutenant Commander Priyanka Gusain, Wing Commander Vibha Singh, Squadron Leader Aruvi Jayadev and Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari.

• In preparation for the expedition, the crew underwent three years of rigorous training, during which they were sent on smaller offshore expeditions. These were undertaken on Class B vessels, following which the crew will be sent onboard IASV Triveni, a Class A yacht acquired in October 2024.

• Singh also called IASV Triveni a vessel of diplomacy, while speaking on the expedition team's port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Canada) and Cape Town (South Africa). The Defence Minister said that the interactions during the port call would be the world's introduction to the strength of the Indian Armed Forces.

• The circumnavigation will also follow the strict norms of the World Sailing Speed Record Council, which requires crossing all longitudes, Equator crossings and the completion of 21,600 nautical miles under sail alone, without canals or power transit.

• One of the most challenging phases faced by the crew will be the rounding of Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean, between December 2025 to February 2026, according to the ministry statement. The Southern Ocean witnesses massive swells and unpredictable storms, which is seen as the ultimate test of seamanship.

• The team will carry out scientific research along with the National Institute of Oceanography during the expedition, including studies on micro-plastics, documentation of ocean life and raising awareness about marine health. They will work on watch systems, and would be handling navigation, maintenance, sail and cooking.