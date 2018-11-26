Sandals robbed, Chennai man lodges police complaint

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai are probing a case of missing slippers, saying it is not just about the footwear.

A 55-year-old Chennai resident had sought the police’s help to recover his slippers, which were stolen on Sunday. Rajesh Gupta, a resident of New Washermenpet, found his slippers missing after he came out of a clinical laboratory in Tondiarpet area of the city.

Gupta, who bought the slipper last Wednesday, decided to file a police complaint at the Tondiarpet police station late on Sunday night.

“I spent Rs 800 for buying the chappals. Since I had barely used the new chappals, it is hard for me to tolerate the theft,” Gupta said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, Tondiarpet Police gave him the Community Service Register Receipt (CSR) and launched the probe. The receipt is given by police before filing a first information report.

“We could not leave the issue by just considering it as just chappals. We have launched the probe. As of now, we have queried hospital staffs, security personnel, patients visited and locals,” a police officer said.

“Police will nab the accused soon,” the officer said.

Last year, police in Maharashtra Pune accepted a similar complaint of theft.

Vishal Kalekar, a resident of Rakshewadi in Khed tehsil of Pune district, had reported to the police that his brand new sandal was stolen from outside his apartment and insisted on filing a complaint. Police registered a case of theft and started an investigation.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 12:49 IST